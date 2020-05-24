Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
Resources
More Obituaries for Kim Kalie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kim Y. Kalie


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kim Y. Kalie Obituary
Kim Y. Kalie, age 63, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at UPMC Hamot.

She was born in Erie on May 15, 1957 a daughter of the late Fred and Marjorie Patrick Evanoff.

Kim graduated from McDowell High School and then went on to work at GTE and now Verizon for over 32 years.

Kim was a much grounded person and her free spirited personality always made her the life of the party. She loved music and enjoyed attending live shows. She also loved to travel, camping and anything outdoors, photography and was an avid dog lover.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Steve Evanoff.

She is survived by her son, Justin and his fiancé Scott; and nieces and nephews, Stephanie, Erica, David and Craig

Due to the Covid-19 guidelines, services will be private and under the care of the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kim's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -