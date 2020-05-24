|
Kim Y. Kalie, age 63, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at UPMC Hamot.
She was born in Erie on May 15, 1957 a daughter of the late Fred and Marjorie Patrick Evanoff.
Kim graduated from McDowell High School and then went on to work at GTE and now Verizon for over 32 years.
Kim was a much grounded person and her free spirited personality always made her the life of the party. She loved music and enjoyed attending live shows. She also loved to travel, camping and anything outdoors, photography and was an avid dog lover.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Steve Evanoff.
She is survived by her son, Justin and his fiancé Scott; and nieces and nephews, Stephanie, Erica, David and Craig
Due to the Covid-19 guidelines, services will be private and under the care of the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506.
