Kimberly A. (Leuschen) Barr, 45, of Ormond Beach, Florida, was called home on Friday, June 21, 2019.
She was born in Erie, Pennsylvania, on December 21, 1973, to Brenda (Leuschen) Nelson and Frederick Greco.
Kimberly grew up in Erie and eventually settled in Ormond Beach, Florida. She worked at The Halifax Human Society Thrift Store as an assistant manager. Her giving heart extended to all living things and she was beautiful inside and out. Kimberly enjoyed the simple life and truly cherished time spent with her family, friends, and those whose life she touched in so many ways.
Kimberly was preceded in death by her father Frederick Greco; and a brother, local Erie musician Freddy Greco.
Her spirit and memory will be kept alive by her partner, Eric Taylor; her children, Jacob M. Barr, Andrew J. Barr, and Aubrey N. Barr; her mother, Brenda Nelson; stepfather, Thomas Nelson; siblings, Samantha Rufini, Kathy Onspaugh, David Greco, Ronald Greco; beloved grandchildren, Layla Rose Barr, Leland Derek Barr; and "Littles," Kim's cherished Pomeranian; along with many extended family members and friends.
On July 12, 2019, friends and family will be received at Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 West 38th Street, Erie, Pa., from 9 to 10 a.m. with a funeral mass to follow. Burial will be private, at family's request.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to: Halifax Humane Society, Attn.: Michele Hebb, 2364 LPGA Blvd., Daytona Beach, Florida 32124.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 10, 2019