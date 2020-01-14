|
Kimberly Denise Glancy (Seyboldt), age 54, of Erie, left this world on January 12, 2020, at 5:08 a.m., after a yearlong, courageous battle with colon cancer.
She was born in Erie, on December 15, 1965, the youngest daughter of the late Vera (Kereczman) and Russell Glancy.
Kim was a one of kind woman who touched so many people with her loving spirit and her incredibly strong catholic faith that always allowed her to help someone in need.
Kim is survived by her most loving husband Ronald Gregory Seyboldt, her sister and best friend Debbie Karmazin (Joe Jr.), her wonderful in-laws Ronald and Suzanne Seyboldt, sister-in-law Lynn Putt (Todd Putt), brother-in-law David Seyboldt (Kristen), and many nieces and nephews.
Kim was a 1990 graduate of Mercyhurst College. She worked at National Barber Institute and Lakeshore Community Services, where she spent many years helping others fulfill their dreams. She was also a proud local business woman as the owner of the former A Total Tan for many years.
Kim was a brilliant and determined woman who was a warrior to the end. She was a beautiful woman that will be loved and remembered by so many people forever. Her life was an example of being kind to others and forgiving one another as God forgives us. Heaven is so lucky to have her and now she is reunited with her mother and father.
We will miss your captivating smile and your warming presence, but we will never forget all the love you shared with all of us.
Kim trusted in Jesus and put him first in her life every day. Now she will be rewarded with eternal life in heaven with her heavenly father.
Until we meet again.
DeColores
All are welcome to join us at Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in a celebration of Kim's life on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday at St. Joseph Church / Bread of Life Community at 10 a.m. Burial will take place on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 2115 W. 38th St., Erie, PA 16508, or The Reason For Our Hope Foundation, 4506 Miller Ave., Erie, PA 16509.
