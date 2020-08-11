1/1
Kimberly Sue Northrup
Kimberly Sue Northrup, age 52, of North East, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. She was born on January 8, 1968, in Erie, Pa., the daughter of Frederick S. Northrup of Erie and Linda L. (Boyd) Pasquale of Springhill, Florida.

Kim graduated from North East High School in 1986. She was formerly employed as a team medic at Erie Express Football, and a medic/trainer for the Erie Outlaws Semi-Pro football team. She also formerly worked at Angels of Care Pediatric Home Health. She was an avid animal lover, football enthusiast, and enjoyed gardening.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Donald Northrup; and maternal grandparents, Hazel Pierce and Howard Thorton Boyd.

She is survived by her two sons, Frank M. Vicary (Caitlin) of North East, and Manuel Gonzalez (Nikki) of Erie; a brother, Frederick Wayne Northrup of North East; paternal grandmother, Esther Northrup of North East; granddaughter, Paisleigh Vicary; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends and family may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake St., North East, on Thursday from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Visitation will be held on the back lawn of the funeral home with COVID-19 safety being observed. Memorials may be made to the Erie ANNA Shelter, 1555 E 10th St., Erie, PA. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 11, 2020.
August 10, 2020
So very sorry to hear about Kim. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Deepest sympathy, Ralph and Mary
Ralph and Mary Bissell
