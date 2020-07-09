Kourtney Nicole Deese, 30, of Erie, and formerly of Pageland, S.C. and Union City, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, as the result of a tragic boating accident. She was born on March 22, 1990, a daughter of the late Danielle Isiminger.
She was a 2008 graduate of Union City High School and a 2010 graduate of Toni and Guy Hairdressing Academy. She worked for several years as a cosmetologist until the birth of her daughter. She then made staying home and raising her "mini me" her number one job.
Kourtney was a fun loving, sweet soul who was never on time, and attended ReaLife Assembly of God.
She is survived by her parents, Albert and Kathy Isiminger; her fiancé, Aaron Troutman; her daughter, Kylee Troutman; a sister, Alex Cummings (Jason); a brother, Steven Cummings (Mariah); a nephew, Carter Cummings; grandparents, Gretta Isiminger and Gerald and Darlene Lyons; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and her fiancé's parents, Robert and Lorrie Troutman who will dearly miss her.
Family and friends are welcome to call on Friday, July 10th from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Union City Christian and Missionary Alliance, 2 Dowman Street, Union City. CDC Guidelines will be followed. The funeral service will be held following calling hours at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Tom Hunsberger, officiating. The service will be live-streamed for those unable to attend on Kourtney's Book of Memories online at www.warrenglennfh.com
by clicking the webcast link at the bottom of the page.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Warren-Glenn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 62 S. Main Street, Union City, PA 16438.
