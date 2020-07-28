On July 26, 2020, Kristan Trettel Mosley, age 51, passed to the Lord in her South Fayette home surrounded by her family and beloved pets. She bravely fought brain cancer for 13 years. Kristan was many things: a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, niece, daughter, therapist, and friend. She was a funny, lively, and creative woman — gracefully impatient. Kristan never stopped moving, dreaming things up out of air; she couldn't sit down. She was precise and organized, yet, at times, wildly artistic — a unique combination. Intelligent and driven, she never stopped learning or improving herself. She tucked her ideas into thick manila folders, made plans, and grew her ideas into realities. Strong and kind, Kristan aggressively fought for what she believed in and tenderly cared for her family.
Daughter to John F. Trettel and the late G. Yvonne Trettel, Kristan was born Kristan Kay Trettel on March 10, 1969 in Zanesville, Ohio. She grew up in Erie, Pennsylvania in a big blue house with a younger sister and three older brothers. In 1987, Kristan graduated from Mercyhurst Preparatory School. She received an academic scholarship to Boston University, where she eventually earned her B.S. degree in occupational therapy.
After graduating from college in 1991, Kristan worked as an occupational therapist in rehabilitation facilities across the country. It was at the Healthsouth Harmarville Rehabilitation Hospital where she met the love of her life and future husband: Dr. Mark Mosley. In 1997, they married, and Kristan and Mark, along with Mark's two daughters, Julia and Jessica, became a family. Later, the couple had three children together: Lily, Zora Grace, and Angelo. Kristan deeply loved her family and took pride in raising her children to be strong, independent, intelligent, and creative.
One of Kristan's greatest accomplishments was "Kristan Mosley's Therapy Farm." Combining her love of animals and nature with her passion for occupational therapy, she started her own business, treating patients in a non-traditional setting at her family farm in McDonald, Pa. Her work is perfectly encapsulated by her business mantra: "People and Animals Working Together."
Survived and remembered by her husband of 23 years, Dr. Mark Mosley; five children Julia, Jessica, Lily, Zora Grace, and M. Angelo Mosley; granddaughter Aria Mullen; father John Trettel; aunt and uncles Shirley Galli, Lewis Galli, and Robert (Honore) Galli; siblings Michael Trettel, Roger (Sandra) Trettel, David Trettel, and Andrea (John) Yochim; nieces Scarlet and Frances Yochim; nephews Jack Trettel and Luke and Colin Sebastian. Predeceased by her mother G. Yvonne Trettel; beloved friend Rebecca Cortese.
All services and internment will be private by the Warchol Funeral Home, Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). A Celebration of Kristan's Life, will be held at the Mosley family farm at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please consider donating to the Mosley children's college fund. Donations can be made through Kristan Mosley's memorial website: https://everloved.com/life-of/kristan-mosley/
