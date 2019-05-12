Home

Kristin Frew
Burial
Thursday, May 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cathedral of St. John,
812 Jackson Street
Milwaukee, PA
Kristin Ann Frew


1966 - 2019
Kristin Ann Frew Obituary
Kristin Ann Frew, 52 and formerly of Erie, passed away suddenly in Wisconsin on May 8. She graduated from Mercyhurst Prep, Cleveland State, and Fordham University.

Daughter of David and Mary Ann Frew, she is survived by her brother and sister, David Frew and Cheryl Heeneman, four children, Noah, Abigail, Eden and Phineas, and three grandchildren. Kristy was in charge of the English curriculum at the Milwaukee Academy of Science. Services will be at Cathedral of St. John, 812 Jackson, Milwaukee, Wis. on May 16 at 2:00 p.m.

Published in the Erie Times-News on May 12, 2019
