|
|
Kristopher Michael Cotton, age 23, of North East, died on Sunday, August 18, 2019. He was born on November 3, 1995, the son of Kimberly Cotton and Alan Krawczyk.
Kris graduated from North East High School in 2014 and was currently employed by Silgan Plastics in North East. Kris was a genuine and sincere, intelligent and kindhearted young man. He was a walking calculator who loved China Jade, music, and video games. You could spend hours talking about nothing and everything with him. He was a down to earth man who touched so many people with his presence. Kris was the person you went to laugh with and the person you could go to cry with. He always had a joke to tell and smile on his face.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Thomas and Martha Ann Krawczyk; maternal grandparents, John and Mary Alice Cotton; and an uncle, Brenn Cotton.
Kris is survived by his parents; sister, Katherine "Niki" Cotton of North East; twin sister, Kristina Cotton of North East; uncles, Mark Cotton (Paula) of Olean, N.Y., Shawn Cotton (Nora) of Bradford, and Thomas Krawczyk Jr. of Wesleyville; several cousins; and best friends, Bill Sweet, TJ Braley, Matt Calhoun, and Charlie.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 21, 2019