Kristy (Pietras) Campbell
1978 - 2020
Kristy (Pietras) Campbell, age 41, of Butler, formerly of Erie, passed away on June 6, 2020. She was born in Erie, Pa. on June 30, 1978.

She attended Villa Maria Academy for two years and finished high school at Seneca Valley High School.

Kristy loved swimming, music, hiking and the beach. She had always dreamed of living in the Caribbean.

She is the daughter of Kenneth Pietras (Beverly) in Arizona, and Janelle Giacobello Fenoglietto (David) of Mars, Pa. She is also survived by her daughter, Alexandra Campbell, her brother, Jamie Pietras and two sisters, Kara Fenoglietto and Paige Pietras.

Arrangements were under the direction of the McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc., 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, Pa. Condolences are available at http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/fC4WCKr7JZfqEoNoPCMljRq?domain=mcdonald-aeberli.com.

Memorial donations can be made to the Kristy Campbell Memorial Fund, with proceeds going to her daughter: https://gf.me/u/x8qtk2.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Crowe Avenue
Mars, PA 16046
(724) 625-2900
