Krystal Roehrig, age 31, lost her battle with a longstanding fight against mental health and addiction, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at UPMC Hamot.
She was born in Erie, on July 1, 1988, the daughter of Richard Corcoran, Jr. and Kim Bell.
Krystal was a 2006 graduate of McDowell High School.
She loved animals, especially her cat courage.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, William Roehrig; and paternal grandfather, Richard Corcoran, Sr.
Krystal is survived by her parents, Kim (Mark) Bell and Richard Corcoran (Patty Walsh), all of Erie; a brother, Nick Parks of California, who she just adored; a stepsister, Heather (Ben) Mull of Pittsburgh; maternal grandmother, Donna Wick of Erie; and paternal grandmother, Diane Smith both of Erie. She is further survived by several aunts and uncles; and many cousins.
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Sunday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in care of the Burton Westlake Funeral Home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 19, 2019