Kurt William Orton was born into Heaven on October 16, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital, in Erie, Pa., to loving parents, Kurt and Lauren and three beautiful sisters, Rylee, Maci, and Myla.

In addition to his parents and sisters, Kurt William is survived by maternal grandparents, John and Marlene Yarnall (his adoring Pappy and Gubby), uncle, Joe Yarnell, as well as many other family and friends.

To our son, our lives are forever touched by your struggle to be here with us. Some people only dream of angels, we held one in our arms.

Private memorial services will be held at the discretion of the family through the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emma's Footprints, 412 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16502.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 22, 2020.
