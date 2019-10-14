|
Kyle Steven Nagy, age 28, of Wesleyville, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Erie, on March 18, 1991, a son of Michael J. Feddock and Stacie Nagy-Reynolds.
Kyle was a graduate of McDowell High School. He spent time working on his computer and listening to music, especially his favorite bands, Trapt, Papa Roach, and Eminem. Kyle enjoyed playing video games, movies, going for walks, helping with chores, and going places with his Dad. He had a good sense of humor and liked to laugh. Kyle liked cats and his grandfather's dog, Rizzi.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Bob Reynolds, paternal grandmother, Anita Feddock and his Godfather, Tom Nagy.
Kyle is survived by his parents, Michael J. Feddock and Stacie Nagy-Reynolds, a brother, Robert Mark Reynolds, II, paternal grandfather, James Feddock, maternal grandparents, Steven and Sue Nagy, aunts and uncles, Gregory Feddock, Shawn Nagy, wife Lisa, Stephanie Dolak, husband Peter and cousins, Lexis Nagy, Anthony and Timothy Strain and Bradley and Jacob Dolak. He is also survived by his Godmother, Kim Giancola, a good friend, Jason Kalka and many great-aunts and great-uncles who loved him dearly.
Friends are invited to call on Tuesday at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. until the sharing of memories at 8 p.m. A prayer service will be held at the funeral home Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at St. George Church at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the funeral home. Condolences may be given at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 14, 2019