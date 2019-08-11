Home

Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
1553 East Grandview Blvd.
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
1553 East Grandview Blvd.
Kymberly Zonna-Chamberlain


1965 - 2019
Kymberly Zonna-Chamberlain died in faith on August 8, 2019 surrounded by her Dad and brothers. She battled Devic's syndrome for more than two decades and her strength, courage and resilience was an inspiration to us all.

Kymberly was born on Sept. 10, 1965 in Erie, Pa., to the late BJ Zonna-Serrins and Anthony J. "Tony" Zonna.

During her short life, Kymberly was a successful restaurateur, managing establishments in North Palm Beach, Fla., Saugatuck, Mich., and Boston, Mass. She liked cooking, spending time with family and friends and especially rooting for her beloved New York Yankees and Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Kymberly is survived by her loving father Anthony J. "Tony" Zonna, brothers Craig A. Zonna (Katherine) and Rob "RJ" Zonna of Erie, nephews Xavier and Quentin Zonna, as well as nieces Isabella and Giovana Zonna.

In addition to her Mother, Kymberly was preceded in death by her husband Gary Chamberlain and her service dog Jack.

Family and friends are invited to call at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 1553 East Grandview Blvd. on Friday, August 16th from 9 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank the staff on ICU South at UPMC Hamot and Tory Riley from CORE for their respectful and compassionate care.

To honor Kymberly's memory and to raise awareness, the family suggests becoming an organ donor. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Center For Organ Recovery & Education, 204 Sigma Drive, RIDC Park, Pittsburgh, PA 15238.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 11, 2019
