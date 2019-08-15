|
La'Myhia Lovee Jones, age 8, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly, on August 11, 2019.
She was born on June 8, 2011, a loving child to her whole family.
La'Myhia loved to be with her grandmother, "Shebby." She was a "nannies baby," and was inseparable from her grandmother's love. La'Myhia was a proud Girl Scout in Troop #36394, and she loved to hang out with her troop friends and sell Girl Scout cookies.
La'Myhia attended McKinley Elementary School, where she loved to wear her Jojo Bows and was entering the third grade.
She is survived by her maternal family: mother, Shevona Overton and her fiancé, Yoniel Rivera, grandmother, Shebby Overton, great-grandmothers, Elsie Overton and Shequel Overton, two nieces, Na'Zhya Green and Shemai Green and a nephew, Shemad Green. She is further survived by aunts and uncles, Theresa, Jayanna, Tamon and Kevin, many cousins and her Godmother, Tiajah Jones.
La'Myhia is survived by her paternal family: father, Luther Jones and his wife, Shemelia Jones, grandmother, Valarie Lockett Slupski (Shawn), uncle, Joshua Lockett, and cousins, Tyrell Davis and Tatrice Lockett. She is further survived by brothers, Tyrese Jones, Damian Baker Jones, Jamarie Miller Jones and Amanee Jones, as well as a sister, Ramona Jones.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, James Dixon, great-grandfather, David Jones, great-grandmothers, Genevieve Charity and Ernestine Jones and great-great-great-grandma, Dora Wright.
La'Myhia was preceded in death by her paternal great-grandmother, Annie Lockett.
Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 noon, at the Bayfront Convention Center, 1 Sassafras Pier, Erie, PA 16507, with Pastor Higginbottom presiding. Burial will follow in Erie Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th St., Erie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in the care of the family, to Burton Funeral Home.
