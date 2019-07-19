|
Lamar Allen Williams, age 57, passed away unexpectedly, on July 15, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Williamsport, Pa., on September 11, 1961, to the late Alvin L. Williams and Martha L. (Bishop) Russell.
Lamar was a devoted son, brother and uncle. Family meant everything to him. He always kept a smile and loved to tell jokes, and he was very humble. He was a very hard worker and was currently working as a mechanic at Walmart in Harborcreek. In his spare time, Lamar loved family gatherings, road trips, fishing, and playing pool and darts.
Lamar, you will be missed, but never forgotten by your family and friends. We love you.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Debbie J. (Williams) Gamble and his stepfather, William N. Russell.
Lamar is survived by his sisters, Darlene S. (Williams) Smith, Sally J. Williams, and Melissa H. (Williams) McLaurin, and many nieces and nephews.
Lamar's visitation will be at Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th Street, Erie, on Sunday from 2 p.m. until the time of the service at 5 p.m. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flower, memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 19, 2019