|
|
Lamar Hamilton, 57, transitioned from this life on April 14, 2019, at his residence, in Canton, Ga. He was born in Erie, Pa., on April 24, 1961, son of the late Odis Hamilton Sr. and Shirley L. Martin Hamilton.
Lamar accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at a very young age. He was a 1979 graduate of East High School and graduated from Edinboro University in 1984. He served four years in the U.S. Air Force and was employed as a Cyber Computer Technician at Dobbins AFB, Ga.
Lamar held his family and friends close to his heart. He was selfless, giving without hesitation, putting the needs of others before his own.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Sharon Hamilton; a brother, Odis Hamilton Jr. (Pinkie) of Erie, Pa.; two sisters, Patricia Hamilton Jenkins of Erie, Pa. and Diane Billups of Cleveland, Ohio; nieces and nephews; as well as a host of family and friends who were dear to his heart.
A Homegoing Memorial Service will be held on April 24, 2019 at Second Baptist Church, 757 East 26th St., Erie, Pa., from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 23, 2019