On Tuesday, November 17, 2020, Lana E. Ghamo Mattocks was united with her Lord and personal Savior in Heaven. Lana was born on April 14, 1938 in Jamestown, N.Y. to Charles Hall and Bertha Hall Bostaph.
She was a woman of faith who loved the Lord and dedicated her life to serving Him. Lana was the kind of person who always radiated love, happiness, and positivity. She was a true beacon of light in this world and a blessing to everyone who knew her, especially her family.
Lana found joy in everything she did, from her job at Integra Bank to her many creative hobbies. She had a knack for interior decorating and doll house construction and could transform the most commonplace objects into something beautiful and unexpected.
Lana was also blessed with exceptional musical talent. From a young age, she was an outstanding flutist who, on several occasions, played first chair at the Erie Philharmonic. She had a love for Broadway musicals, particularly Andrew Lloyd Webber classics like Cats and Phantom of the Opera. Going to garage sales was one of Lana's favorite pastimes. She always enjoyed searching for decorative trinkets to ornament her cozy home, including her many Disney figurines, especially Mickey Mouse.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Hall and Bertha Hall Bostaph; stepfather, Patrick Bostaph; sister, Diane Myers; and daughter, Valery Szumigala.
Lana now watches over her children, Michael Ghamo, Anthony Ghamo (Stephanie), Romeo Ghamo (Stacy Zerby), and Sandra Taccone; and son-in-law, James Szumigala. She was the loving grandmother of Michael A. Ghamo, Krysten Taccone, Karlie Taccone, Kamryn Taccone, Gina Ghamo, and Maria Ghamo. Lana is also remembered by her many nieces and nephews and her beloved friends, Patricia Laughlin, Shirley Migdal, and Betty Kelleher.
Lana will be in our thoughts often and in our hearts always. Though she's no longer with us here on earth, we will always see and feel her in the little things around us. It brings us comfort to know that she is smiling down on us from Heaven, rejoicing in the arms of our Lord. She will always be our hero.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road, on Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Monday at 11 a.m. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed. Interment will follow at Lakeside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to a pet shelter of your choice.
