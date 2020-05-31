Gary and family,
I am so sorry for your loss. Lance was always so nice to Susie and me. He always had a smile on his face. He was good peeps. My heart goes out to you all and you will remain in my prayers.
Jennifer
Lance L. Wisor, age 44, of Erie, passed from this life and into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, following his struggle with addiction. He was born in Erie, on August 26, 1975, son of Gary E., Sr. and Theresa M. (Rekitt) Wisor.
Lance was a 1993 graduate of Harbor Creek High School. He was a U.S. Army veteran.
Lance was previously employed by Penelec for several years. He was a die-hard/long-suffering Cleveland Browns fan and enjoyed spending time on the beach in search of glass, from which he creatively made treasured keepsakes for his family and friends.
Lance was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Alfred and Anna Rekitt; paternal grandmother, Marjorie Sutliff and paternal great-grandparents, Wilson and Opal Sayre.
In addition to his parents, survivors include his son, Gage G. Wisor, USN; two sisters, Renee L. Heinlein (Andy) and Andrea L. Myers (Terry); one brother, Gary E. Wisor, Jr. (Patricia); seven nieces and nephews: Kailyn Bottoni (Ray), Elise, Drew, Aaron, Emma and Erica Heinlein and Dylan Myers; and his beloved companion, Becky Wisniewski, along with her family who desperately loved and cared for him. Lance is further survived by several loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A private Funeral Mass will be conducted at St. James Roman Catholic Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Erie City Mission, P.O. Box 407, Erie, PA 16512. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Harborcreek.
Published in Erie Times-News on May 31, 2020.