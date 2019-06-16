Home

Larry B. Wander

Larry B. Wander Obituary
Larry B. Wander, age 80, of Erie passed away Saturday, December 29, 2018 at Fairview Manor as a result of Alzheimers.

He was born May 1, 1938 in Elyria, Ohiom the son of the late Ronald W. and Marian Biebel Wander.

Family and friends are invited to attend a reception in Larry's memory on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Millcreek U- Pick 6 Public House, 4575 West Ridge Rd., Erie, PA 16506.

Published in the Erie Times-News on June 16, 2019
