Larry Dale Jones, 80, a resident of Nokomis, Fla. and formerly of Edinboro, Pa., died on Monday, December 2, 2019 in Florida.
He was born in Toledo, Ohio on May 2, 1939 to the late Grover and Frances Ottoway Jones.
Larry graduated from Ripley Central School in Ripley, N.Y. He graduated in 1963 from the University of Florida, Gainesville, Fla. with a BS degree in education. After graduation, he began as a traveling Phys. Ed. Teacher for the Millcreek School District.
Later, Larry was employed as a management trainee for the Kroger Company, followed by employment as a salesman for many years, for the C.F. Mueller Co. In 1985, he became a franchise owner of the Country Fair Store at 26th & Greengarden St., Erie, Pa., where he retired from in 2002.
Larry loved to dabble in anything connected to electronics, building his first TV at a young age. During his lifetime, Larry was an avid Ham Radio Operator, earning an Extra Class Ham Radio License, and his Second Class Commercial Radio Telephone License.
In his earlier years, he also enjoyed time spent with the Penn-Ohio Model A Club, working on his 1930 Model A Ford, and traveling with the group.
Larry earned his Pilot's License in 1995 at Moorhead Airport, North East, Pa. He enjoyed flying, especially with his son, Patrick, also a pilot. Their joint love of flying allowed them to spend many flying hours together in Larry's Cessna 172.
Upon his retirement, Larry became a Snow Bird, traveling between his Edinboro, Pa. home and his home in Nokomis, Fla. with his wife Rose. He enjoyed many wonderful years in Florida with his friends and family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald F. Jones and maternal grandparents, Elton and Frannie Ottoway, and his paternal grandparents, Charles and Mittie Lee Jones.
Larry is survived by his wife, Rose Jones, and three sons and their wives: Dan and April Jones, Dean Jones, and Patrick and Gail Jones. He is also survived by his stepchildren and their spouses: Kevin and Patricia Palermo, Ann and Paul Sexton, Joseph and Barbara Palermo, and Robert and Lynn Palermo. He is further survived by 12 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many wonderful friends.
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th Street at Powell Ave., on Friday, December 13th from 3 to 7 p.m., and are invited to services there on Saturday at 11:00 a.m.
Burial in North East Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Patrick's Haven, 147 East 12th Street, Erie, PA 16501, or the First Methodist Church in Ripley, NY, which will be appreciated.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 8, 2019