|
|
Larry E. Brown, age 74, of McKean Township, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. He was born in Erie, on March 26, 1945, a son of the late Harold D. and Virginia M. (McCracken) Brown.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Phyllis Liptak and Sylvia Croscutt; one brother, Richard Brown; and one nephew, Steven Brown.
After his father's passing, Larry took over running the family farm. He later served as McKean Township Tax Collector for 36 years and retired from Environmental Reclamation Services. In his retirement, he and his wife would winter in LaBelle, Fla., where he took up woodcarving with his friends. He was a longtime member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and enjoyed fishing in his pond.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Kay (Blount) Brown; two sons, Jeffrey (Carolyn) Brown and Gregory Brown, all of McKean; grandson, Cole Brown and his fiancée, Shanin Majewski; great-grandson, Oliver Brown; three granddaughters, Brittany Whelin, Katie Hain and Lindsey Hain; and two great-granddaughters, Olivia and Ava Whelan. Larry is further survived by four brothers, Arnold (Sandra) Brown of Ashtabula, Ohio, David Brown, Paul (Barbara) Brown all of Erie and Bruce (Peggy) Brown of McKean; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Friday from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m., further visitation will be held in the gathering space at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Francis Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the McKean Hose Company, 5011 School St., McKean, PA 16426, or St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 8880 Main St., McKean, PA 16426.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 6, 2019