Larry E. Smith, Sr., age 73, of Harborcreek, passed away peacefully into the arms of his loving Savior, in the company of his family, on Saturday, November 30, 2019, following a lengthy illness. He was born in Conneaut, Ohio on August 14, 1946, son of Dorothy Lawyer Smith of Harborcreek and the late Earl Smith.
Larry was an honor graduate of Jefferson High School, Class of 1964. He went on to Cleveland State University on a baseball scholarship where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree Psychology. He was employed by Smith Meters for 35 years prior to his retirement. Larry was a member of South Harborcreek United Methodist Church. He served as a Little League coach for many years, was a loyal Dallas Cowboys fan as well as an avid hunter and fisherman. Larry enjoyed the outdoors and was a co-owner of a much-loved hunting lodge in Trout Run, Pa. He also loved gardening and more than anything, cherished the time he spent with his family that he loved so much.
In addition to his father, Larry was preceded in death by his son, Larry E. Smith, Jr. and his mother-in-law, Shirley J. Weindorf.
Besides his mother, Dorothy, he is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Carol J. Weindorf Smith; his daughter, Melanie K. Smith; his father-in-law, Charles L. Weindorf; in-laws: John Weindorf (Heidi), David Weindorf (Sandy), Christine Parker (Joe) and Peggy Mahoney (Matt) and many special cousins, nieces and nephews.
Larry's family wishes to gratefully acknowledge the entire staff of St. Mary's Home of Erie for their loving and compassionate care.
Family and friends are warmly invited to call upon the family at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd. in Harborcreek), on Wednesday from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. The Funeral Service will be conducted there on Thursday at 10 a.m. by Pastor Keith McGarvey of South Harborcreek U.M. Church. Following the service, Larry will be laid to rest with his son at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to South Harborcreek U.M. Church, 7929 McGill Rd., Harborcreek, PA 16421 or to Huntington's Disease Society of America, Western PA Chapter, PO Box 1196, Corapolis, PA 15108.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 2, 2019