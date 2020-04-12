|
Larry E. Van Volkenburg, age 70, of Wattsburg, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Sherman, N.Y., on March 26, 1950, son of the late Lee and Doris (Mulson) Van Volkenburg.
Larry was employed as a maintenance mechanic by the former Van de Kamp's for over 30 years. He was an avid outdoorsman who especially enjoyed hunting. He was also a racing fan. Larry was the consummate "Mr. Fix-It." Those family and friends who counted on his abilities knew that if Larry couldn't fix it – it wasn't fixable. He will always be remembered for his deep and abiding love of his family and sharing life's simple joys with them. Larry adored his grandchildren, would do anything for them and lovingly gave each one a pet nickname.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 41 years, Cheryl J. (Woodring) Van Volkenburg; eight children: Larry (Peggy), Ken (Sherry), David (Maggie), Eric (Connie), Scott, Robert, Karen (Jim) and Tina; three brothers: Bill, Tracy (Ann) and Mark (Jennifer); two sisters: Sue Kahle and Diane Briggs (Harlan); 25 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service to honor and celebrate the life of Larry will be held at a later date. An updated service schedule will be available at www.dusckas-taylorfuneralhome.com as details become finalized. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd., Harborcreek Township.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 12, 2020