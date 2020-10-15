Larry Francis Stubenhofer, age 67, of Lawrence Park, passed away peacefully, at his residence, on Saturday, October 10, 2020.
He was born in Erie, on April 13, 1953, a son of Kathleen Burger Stubenhofer and the late Donald J. Stubenhofer.
Larry graduated from Tech Memorial High School in 1972 where he was a standout on the baseball team.
He went on to serve in the United States Army for three years stationed in Erlangen, Germany.
He was active in City Rec fast-pitch softball for many years as an outfielder. He was also a golfer for lot of years.
Larry worked as a driver-salesperson in the snack food industry for many year.
He was an avid Cleveland Indians fan.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his youngest brother, John Mark Studenhofer.
He is survived by his son, Matthew S. Studenhofer; his mother; two brothers, Dale Stubenhofer and his wife Cindy and Dan Studenhofer and his wife Coreen; and a sister, Mary Margaret Prugar and her husband Tom.
There are several nieces and nephews.
Services were held at the convenience of the family and arrangements were entrusted to the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services, Downtown, 602 West 10th St., Erie.
Larry and the family wish to thank the many friends who visited and called during his last days. It meant a lot.
