|
|
Larry G. Weed, age 83, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 6, 2020. He was born in North East on July 21, 1936, son of the late George and Daisy Martin Weed.
Larry was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was employed with Coyne Laundry and enjoyed motorcycles, working on cars, the outdoors, traveling and especially camping and birding. Larry was loved by his family and many friends, and will be sorely missed.
Larry is survived by one son, Larry F. Weed (DeeAnn) of Woodland Park, Colo.; one daughter, Michelle Weed; and two grandchildren, Cassie and Tyler.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Patricia Weed; one son, Brian Weed; one sister, Florence Hunt; and one brother, Harold Weed.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 pm. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery with Military Honors rendered by the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 9, 2020