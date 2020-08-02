1/1
Larry J. Feeney
1952 - 2020
Larry J. Feeney, of Canadohta Lake, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, following a brief battle with cancer, peacefully and comfortably at home, with his wife, Jane, by his side.

Larry was born on August 21, 1952, in Erie, Pa., to the late Donald and Florence (Miazga) Feeney.

He graduated from St. John's Catholic School, Cathedral Prep, and Gannon University where he was a member of the Epsilon Upsilon Chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha. He was the owner/head florist of John Brown Flower Shop for over two decades before retiring and continued part time work as a florist for Yorktown Giant Eagle and Le Royal Florist. Larry and his wife relocated to Canadohta Lake in 2016 to relax and enjoy retirement together.

He was a loving husband to his wife of 43 years, Jane Stevenson Feeney, and loving father to his sons, William (Rosalie) Feeney of Erie, Nathaniel (Shannon) Feeney of Boardman, Ohio, and daughter, Elizabeth Feeney Bilski of Erie.

Larry enjoyed being outside and going on adventures. He enjoyed golf, fishing, and was a truly exceptional gardener. Throughout his life he always found time to play basketball with friends and go bowling. He would take up painting in his later years and became quite the impressive self-taught harmonica player. Larry went skydiving for the first time on his 66th birthday and would surely have gone again. He was a lover of music, movies, and animals.

Larry is further survived by his three brothers, Donald (Debra) Feeney of Waterford, Richard (Nancy) Feeney of McKean, and James (Darlene) Feeney of Erie; his grandchildren, Tyler (Liz) Feeney, Jacob Feeney, Jason Feeney, and Michael Feeney; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Larry held his friends just as close as family and was touched by all who traveled to see him in his final week.

Per Larry's request, private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials will be accepted by the family to help cover medical expenses.

Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
