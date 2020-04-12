|
|
Larry Kenneth Dolen, Sr., 72, of Corry, Pa., passed away on April 7, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He fought a courageous battle for two years against ALS.
He was born on February 15, 1948, in Monticello, Kentucky, to parents Vena Watson and Kenneth Dolen, who preceded him in death.
His maternal grandmother, Sarah Watson, raised Larry as the last of her sixteen children. Growing up in the mountains of Kentucky, he spent his early childhood in the company of many aunts, uncles and cousins (Bobby Carrender). Larry referred to himself and his family as "Red-neck Hillbillies," which helped define the wonderful "Southern Gentleman" he became.
Larry came north in 1966 and became a semi-truck driver. He worked for Welch's and other grape and tomato farmers in the North East, Pa. area. In 1979, he signed on with Lake Erie Trucking and did coast-to-coast long haul driving until being assigned to Johnson Controls in Erie (later Carlisle Engineered Products). He worked for Carlisle 17 years, until they closed their doors; Larry was the last one out of the plant. He drove truck over two million miles and had 43 years of service, before retiring from C R Campbell trucking in Corry.
Larry married Kathleen Sorenson Amon on July 2, 1995. They lived on "the farm" in Corry that has been in the Sorenson family since 1847. He loved the land, farming and hunting and riding his Gator, and constructing many trails and ponds with the Kubota tractor on the 110-acre property.
Larry was well admired for his love and devotion to his family. He loved helping friends and had a wonderful sense of humor. He was also known for his enthusiasm for NASCAR and Dirt Track racing, attending all the local tracks. In his 20s and 30ss he even drove a cadet stockcar and worked in the pits. He was a member of the Westfield Moose Club and enjoyed their programs and activities.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Kathy Dolen; his son, Larry Kenneth Dolen Jr. (Michele); his daughters, Lisa Dolen (Brian), Stephanie Fielding (Jeff), and Shannan McLallen (Jason); beloved grandchildren, Amber and Melissa Magahey, Alyssa Best, Nathan Fielding, Hannah Fielding, Hallie Jewell, (Keith McGrath), and Joshua Dolen; his foster brother, Eugene (Sue) Stetson; and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving are his half-sister, Barbara Bailey of Jacksonville, Fla.; and half-brother, Andy Slomiany of Dunkirk, N.Y.
Larry lived his life as a celebration. He is always on our minds and forever in our hearts.
At Larry's request, there will be no viewing or visitation services. Family and friends will lay him to rest at Old Sandusky Cemetery, Crab Tree Hollow, Kentucky.
There will be a private Memorial Service there at the family's convenience.
Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509, is assisting with arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 12, 2020