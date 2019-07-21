Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry New
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry L. New

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry L. New Obituary
Larry L. New, age 77, of Fairview Township, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019. Larry was a wonderful man who was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished.

Working at his car dealership and other ventures were his pride and joy. He enjoyed time at his camp, hunting with close friends, fishing, golfing, playing tennis, flying his airplane, riding his motorcycle, and selling cars.

Larry is survived by the love of his life of 55 years, Gloria, his two daughters, Cindy Mastrangelo (Frank) and Monica Morris (Mark), four grandchildren, one brother, Gary, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, many friends and customers.

A Memorial Celebration will be held at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. "Tell'em Larry sent ya!"

Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson Foundation/Western PA, 575 Lincoln Ave. #101, Bellevue, PA 15202.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now