Larry L. New, age 77, of Fairview Township, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019. Larry was a wonderful man who was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished.
Working at his car dealership and other ventures were his pride and joy. He enjoyed time at his camp, hunting with close friends, fishing, golfing, playing tennis, flying his airplane, riding his motorcycle, and selling cars.
Larry is survived by the love of his life of 55 years, Gloria, his two daughters, Cindy Mastrangelo (Frank) and Monica Morris (Mark), four grandchildren, one brother, Gary, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, many friends and customers.
A Memorial Celebration will be held at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. "Tell'em Larry sent ya!"
Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson Foundation/Western PA, 575 Lincoln Ave. #101, Bellevue, PA 15202.
