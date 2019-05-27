Home

Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Southside Baptist Church
Service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Southside Baptist Church
Larry M. White Obituary
Larry M. White, 79, of Erie, went home to be with his Lord Friday, May 24, 2019 at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Nanty Glo, Pa. on October 29, 1939 a son of the late Geoffrey W. and Izora E. Morton White.

Larry graduated from Brookville High School where he played varsity football. Following graduation he joined the United States Navy for four years out of Norfolk, Va. He attended the State Police Academy in Hershey and served as a police officer for over 28 years working on the mounted detail for a number of years. Following retirement, he worked for the Marshall Service in the Federal Court House for 10 years. He attended Southside Baptist Church for many years and was affiliated with the PA State Police rodeo. He enjoyed wearing western apparel and loved supporting his grandchildren at their sporting events.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers, James O., Donald E., and Walter G. White, and two sisters, Dolores Kennedy and Gertrude Mowrey.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Janet Louise Worley White, whom he married April 16, 1966; two sons, Christopher White and his wife, Jerilyn, and Brent White and his wife JillAnn; four grandchildren, Jordyn, Matt, Alison, and Emily; one sister Donna Harcourt; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. and on Wednesday morning at Southside Baptist Church from 10 a.m. until the time of services there at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Southside Baptist Church, 8184 Peach St., Erie, PA 16509.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 27, 2019
