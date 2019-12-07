Home

Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Boniface Church
9367 Wattsburg Road
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Boniface Church
9367 Wattsburg Road
Larvetta F. Mokwa


1941 - 2019
Larvetta F. Mokwa Obituary
Larvetta F. Mokwa, age 78, of Harborcreek, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. She was born in Gallitzin, Pa. on January 20, 1941, daughter of the late Roy and Edna Ewing Seymour.

Larvetta was very active at St. Boniface Church and liked helping out with the parish dinners. She worked in the cafeteria for the Harbor Creek School District until her retirement and enjoyed doing crafts, sewing, cooking, gardening and upholstering.

Larvetta is survived by her husband of 54 years, Stanley J. Mokwa; four children, Brenda Danielson Duda (Frank) and Bridget Danielson Sheldon (Frank) all of North East, Beverly Danielson D'Angelo of Ellwood City, Pa., and Martin Mokwa (Kimberly) of Erie; ten grandchildren, Zachary, Amanda, Jacqueline, Michael, Timothy, Mistylee, Jessica, Anthony, Johnathan and Joseph; four brothers, Audron Seymour, Paul Seymour, Glenn Seymour and Donald Seymour; one sister, Linda Wagener; 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Monday at St. Boniface Church, 9367 Wattsburg Road, from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass there at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Mount of Olives Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Boniface Food Pantry, 9367 Wattsburg Road, Erie, PA 16509 or the – Great PA Chapter, 1600 Peninsula Drive, Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 7, 2019
