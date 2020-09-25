1/1
Laura A. Zulovich
1937 - 2020
Laura A. Zulovich, 83, of Edinboro, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 19, 2020. She was born in Edinboro, on September 9, 1937, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Maude (Zimmer) Boylan.

Laura graduated from Edinboro High School in 1955, then accompanied her older sister to California where she worked in sales and later at the telephone company. She returned to Pennsylvania and met Steve Zulovich, Jr. at a square dance in Waterford. They were married in 1957. The couple was blessed with two daughters: Pamela (Donald Leach) Zulovich of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and Dr. Linda Zulovich, D.O. of Grove City, Pa.

Laura resigned her position at GTE to raise a family and be a homemaker after the birth of her first daughter. She devoted her life to God, her family, and her country. Laura enjoyed traveling, photography, reading, studying the Bible, history and health, corresponding by letters and cards, and collecting Precious Moments figurines and teddy bears. She also completed some classes at EUP. In addition, Laura assisted with Steve's plumbing, heating, and electrical repair business.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Zulovich, Jr.; oldest brother, Lloyd (Barbara) Boylan; and her youngest sister, Joan Burns.

In addition to her children, survivors include her sisters, Shirley (Walter) Wilson, Carol Lewis; a brother, Neil (Janet) Boylan; brother-in-law, Forrest Burns; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as many cousins.

Laura was well loved and will be greatly missed by those who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Friends may call at First Baptist Church of Edinboro, 12472 Edinboro Rd., Edinboro, PA 16412, on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. A service will be held there on Monday at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Ryan Grafton officiating.

The Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Edinboro, is in charge of funeral arrangements.

Burial will be in St. Nicholas Cemetery in Erie. Memorials may be made to Lupus Foundation of Pennsylvania, P.O. Box 97712, Pittsburgh, PA 15227.

To send condolences, please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Calling hours
03:00 - 06:00 PM
First Baptist Church
SEP
28
Service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Glunt Funeral Home
210 Erie Street
Edinboro, PA 16412
(814) 734-1611
