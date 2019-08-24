|
Laura B. (Plonski) Hain, age 96, of Erie, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Twinbrook Medical Center, where she was a resident. Born in Erie, on June 4, 1923, she was a daughter of the late Peter J. and Barbara (Zysk) Plonski.
Laura was a graduate of Academy High School. She was a loving mother who loved deeply, and without judgement. She always tried to see the best side of people. In return, she was most especially loved. She enjoyed playing bingo, and other games of chance. She worked at G.E. for ten years before retiring with her husband in 1981.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph W. Hain, in 1989; a brother, Stanley Plonski; and two sisters, Harriet Benes and Jean Ul.
Survivors include her four children, William Hain, of Erie, Donald Hain, of Boulder, Colo., Patricia Crawford, husband John, of Oak Creek, Colo., and Heidi Iacovetto, husband Clyde, of Phippsburg, Colo.; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Silvis, Josh, Matt, and Justin Iacovetto, Paul Hain, Joseph and Ben Crawford, and Iris Carpenter; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
