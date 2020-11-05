1/1
Laura (Christensen) Dascanio
1928 - 2020
Laura (Christensen) Dascanio, age 91, of Erie, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Manchester Commons. She was born December 9, 1928, in Erie, the daughter of the late Charles and Anna (Jensen) Christensen.

Laura was a lifelong resident of Erie and was a former cook at the Danish Club, where her late husband was manager. Besides her love of cooking, she also valued the times spent with her family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Dascanio, Jr.; infant son, Joseph; daughter, Joanne Church; son-in-law, Al Church; granddaughter, Abby Church; along with two sisters and five brothers.

Laura is survived by her three daughters, Patty McMahon and her husband Mickey of Erie, Diane Hunt and her husband Bruce of Erie, and Mary Turner and her husband Kim of Boca Raton, Fla. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Laura's family would like to thank UPMC Hospice and Manchester Commons for the care and compassion shown to their mother during her stay there.

Friends are invited to call at Luther Memorial Church, 225 W. 10th St., on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., at which time Funeral Services will be held. All CDC guidelines including face masks and social distancing will be followed. Burial will be in Trinity Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Luther Memorial Academy, 220 W. 11th St., Erie, PA 16501.

Arrangements are by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Luther Memorial Church
NOV
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Luther Memorial Church,
Funeral services provided by
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 455-2349
