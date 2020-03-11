|
Laura Jean Seidler Lamp, age 52, of Erie, passed away at her home, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. She was born in Erie, on March 29, 1967, daughter of the late Benjamin Sr. and Donna Myhoffer Seidler.
Laura was a very loving person who really enjoyed cooking. She devoted her life to taking care of her family, whom she loved dearly.
Laura is survived by the love of her life and best friend, her husband, Timothy O. Lamp, Sr.; two sons, Michael Seidler (fianceé, Mae Luke) and Matthew O. Lamp, all of Erie; one daughter, Heather Adams (Josh) of Kentucky; two stepsons, Todd (Danielle) and Timothy Lamp Jr. (Katie); one brother, Benjamin Seidler Jr.; three sisters, Cynthia Mellott (Melvin), Tammy Buczynski (Mark) and Sandra Skarupski; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Pete (Rose), Orvil Jr. (Sandy), Richard (Pam), Kenny Lamp, Linda Lamp, Bob Tadaro, Jenny DeFoy, Debbie Burt (Mike) and Becky Ammen; 12 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her in-laws, Orvil Sr. and Mildred Lamp; one brother, David Seidler; one brother-in-law, Alexander Lamp; and one sister-in-law, Mary Tadaro.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road, on Saturday from 2 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 6 p.m. conducted by Rev. Jeffrey Piccirilli. Private interment will be held.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 11, 2020