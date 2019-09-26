|
Loving Wife, Mother, and Caring Friend
In Celebration of Laura:
Though Laura L. Russo of Erie, Pa. passed away on September 19, 2019, with her family at her side, she will continue to be loved and remembered for eternity. Laura was born April 24, 1962 the youngest sibling of loving parents the late Hugh and Marion Robinson, and later in 1987 became the daughter-in-law of Ross and Nancy Russo.
Laura's nature was living life daily caring and giving to others, from her devoted husband and two beautiful daughters, to her loving families, and many friends and colleagues. Laura along with her high school love Ross Anthony Russo, graduated together from Technical Memorial High School in Erie, Pa. They later married and raised their daughters Lauren Brooke and Paige Dominica. Laura was most proud of her family and raising her daughters to become the happy, educated and independent young women they are today. Laura was a proud, longtime employee of Erie Insurance Exchange for over 35 years. Throughout her career at ERIE Laura held several positions most recently as a Sr. Delivery Training Specialist.
Laura was preceded in death by her parents.
Laura is survived by her husband Ross of 32 years; daughters Lauren and Paige; her siblings Deanna Becker (Jim), Ione Resch (Dave) and Hugh (Skip) Robinson (Gail); and extended family Maura (Russo) and Mark Detter, Mark and Tobi Russo, David and Doreen Russo, Sean Russo and Melanie Henderson, Joe and Kellie Russo, Nancy Russo and Dan LaFaro, Michael and Jo'el Russo, Angela Russo and Bill Wegemer; and many nieces and nephews.
All are invited to share in celebrating Laura's life on Friday, September 27th from 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, located at 1595 W. 38th St., Erie, PA 16508. A private ceremony is being held on Saturday.
Laura is continuing her life's work of loving and giving through her amazing gift of organ donation. Memorials can be made to .
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 26, 2019