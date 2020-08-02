1/1
Laura R. Manross
1951 - 2020
{ "" }
Laura R. Manross, age 69, of Lake City, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital.

She was born in Erie, on March 12, 1951, a daughter of the late Joseph and Helene Niebauer Sawyer.

Laura graduated from McDowell High School in 1969.

She worked as a surgical transport aide at St. Vincent Hospital and had worked in the cafeteria at McDowell for over ten years.

She loved camping and swimming with her family. She was a member of Fairview American Legion Auxiliary and enjoyed going to the Tri Boro Senior Center. She loved gardening and crocheting baby blankets for Project Linus. She was an avid baker and famous for her cookies, pretzel salad and "Cheese Crack."

Laura was so proud to be a grandma and always pulled the "grandma rules," which meant no rules!

She was a member of Holy Cross Church.

Laura is survived by her husband of 46 years, Denis Manross; a son, Justin Manross and his wife Kayla of Fairview; and a daughter, Krista Manross of Lake City; and three grandchildren: Logan, Tanner and Hazel Grace. She is further survived by a brother, Dennis Sawyer and his wife Jo of Hotsprings, Ark.; two sisters, Leta Fuller and her husband Terry and Shelly Zimmer and her husband Ron, all of Erie; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, Girard, on Friday from 4-7 and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. CDC guidelines will be observed.

Burial will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Erie Humane Society, 2407 Zimmerly Rd., Erie, PA 16506, or Erie County Diabetes Association, 1128 State St. #302, Erie, PA 16501.

Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
AUG
8
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
AUG
8
Service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
525 Main Street East
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-3603
Memories & Condolences
