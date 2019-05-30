Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Calling hours
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, May 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Waide
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Rose Tuszynski Waide


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Laura Rose Tuszynski Waide Obituary
Laura Rose Tuszynski Waide, 58, of Waterford, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019, at UPMC Shadyside. She was born in Erie, on May 19, 1961, a daughter of the late Ken Tuszynski and Mary Theresa Fetzner Kimmy.

Laura was co-owner and store manager of Waide's Pools and Spas, and enjoyed karaoke and shopping. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and dogs.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother in infancy; her stepfather, Phillip E. Kimmy; and her stepsister, Connie Arnold.

Survivors include her husband of 13 years, David A. Waide; two daughters, Theresa Richter and her husband, Dana, of North East, and Ashley Waide of Fairview; one son, Phil Waide and his wife, Leslie, of Lake City; six sisters, Tina Wasiela (Thomas), of Mill Village, Susan Tuszynski of Millcreek, Angela Sanden (Wesley) of W. Springfield, Andrea Stewart (Jeremy) of Harborcreek; Heidi Tuszynski of Erie and Christel Swanson of Cambridge, Ohio; four brothers, Phillip E. Kimmy II (Dannette) of Greene Township, and Ken Tuszynski, Steve Tuszynski, and Bill Hennick (Kathy), all of Erie; 17 grandchildren, Kenneth, Ben, Kody (Moni), Kyle, Kasey, Brianna, Kaylynn, Kaylee, Kaleb, Olaf, Adriana, Isabella, Ryleigh, Makayla, Logan, Gunnar, and Donovan; one great-grandchild on the way; her stepmother, Christel Tuszynski of Erie; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to services there on Saturday at 10 a.m. Burial will be private, in Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the , 2115 W. 38th St., Erie, PA 16508.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now