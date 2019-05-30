|
|
Laura Rose Tuszynski Waide, 58, of Waterford, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019, at UPMC Shadyside. She was born in Erie, on May 19, 1961, a daughter of the late Ken Tuszynski and Mary Theresa Fetzner Kimmy.
Laura was co-owner and store manager of Waide's Pools and Spas, and enjoyed karaoke and shopping. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and dogs.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother in infancy; her stepfather, Phillip E. Kimmy; and her stepsister, Connie Arnold.
Survivors include her husband of 13 years, David A. Waide; two daughters, Theresa Richter and her husband, Dana, of North East, and Ashley Waide of Fairview; one son, Phil Waide and his wife, Leslie, of Lake City; six sisters, Tina Wasiela (Thomas), of Mill Village, Susan Tuszynski of Millcreek, Angela Sanden (Wesley) of W. Springfield, Andrea Stewart (Jeremy) of Harborcreek; Heidi Tuszynski of Erie and Christel Swanson of Cambridge, Ohio; four brothers, Phillip E. Kimmy II (Dannette) of Greene Township, and Ken Tuszynski, Steve Tuszynski, and Bill Hennick (Kathy), all of Erie; 17 grandchildren, Kenneth, Ben, Kody (Moni), Kyle, Kasey, Brianna, Kaylynn, Kaylee, Kaleb, Olaf, Adriana, Isabella, Ryleigh, Makayla, Logan, Gunnar, and Donovan; one great-grandchild on the way; her stepmother, Christel Tuszynski of Erie; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to services there on Saturday at 10 a.m. Burial will be private, in Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the , 2115 W. 38th St., Erie, PA 16508.
Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 30, 2019