Laura White Graham, 87, of Greene Township, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Sarah Reed Senior Living. She was born in Hartstown, Pa. on December 12, 1931, a daughter of the late William and Helen Hobart White.
Laura graduated from Meadville High School in 1949. She was an administrative secretary at Seneca High School for 17 years. Laura was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church. She enjoyed bridge, cooking and knitting. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son in infancy, Patrick Graham and her two sisters, Marian Breon, of Waterford, and Denise Minor, of Edinboro
Survivors include her husband of 69 years, Thomas R. Graham; her daughter, Debra Graham, of Wellington, Fla.; her three sons, Lawrence Graham and his wife Janice, of Edinboro, James Graham and his wife Kimberly, of Erie, and Mark Graham and his wife Sandra, of Waterford; her eight grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd. Erie, PA 16504 on Tuesday from 2 p.m. until the time of memorial service there at 4 p.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family in Mount of Olives Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 3, 2019