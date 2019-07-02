Lauri J. Hampy Frick, 57, of Erie, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at her residence. She was born October 21, 1961 in Erie, a daughter of Bonnie Ruff of Erie and the late Richard Hampy.



Lauri was devoted to her family. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren; they were the joy of her life. She was always willing to raise a helping hand to anyone in need.



She is survived by two daughters, Jennifer L. Miller (Nicholas) of Harborcreek and Rebecca A. Frick of Erie; one son, Bruce A. Frick II, (Katie) of Erie; six grandchildren, Ayden, Abagail, Madelyn, Brennan, Kora, and Khara; one sister, Lisa Bruno (Louis) of Erie; and two brothers, Jeff Hampy of Erie and Richard Hampy of Cape Coral, Fla. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Friends are invited to call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, on Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Autism Society-Northwestern PA, 1062 Brown Ave, Ste 200B, Erie, PA 16502. To send condolences visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com



