Laurie Ann Kerr, age 55, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly, on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at home. She was born on July 29, 1963 in Bedford, Ohio, the daughter of Loretta Ditmer and the late Earl Kerr.
Laurie graduated from Gannon University with a B.A. in Elementary Education and went on to receive a Masters in Religious Studies.
A resident of Erie for the past 26 years, Laurie had worked as a Senior Instructural Design Specialist with Erie Insurance. She was also a very active member of St. Andrew Catholic Church, where she taught in the faith formation program and coordinated sacramental preparation for children. She was also very generous with the St. Andrew Food pantry and will be greatly missed by all her fellow teachers and students. In 2013, she was recognized by the Catechist Magazine for her work with the church and religious instruction.
Besides her mother, Loretta Ditmer of Erie, Laurie is survived by a sister, Virginia Lee Lunar and her husband Lou of Warren, Pa. and two brothers, Jeffrey L. Kerr and his wife Melissa of Belfont, Pa. and William R. Kerr of Lake Placid, Fla. She is also survived by a niece, Kristina Staedt and her husband Josh, and a nephew, Andrew Lewis Kerr, along with a great-niece.
Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St., on Friday from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1116 W. 7th St., Erie. Burial will be in Trinity Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Andrew Church.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 18, 2019