Laurie Chrzanowski, 51, of Kissimmee, Fla., passed away unexpectedly, on November 30th, 2019.
Laurie was born October 2nd, 1968, in Erie, Pa., daughter of Michael Chrzanowski and Linda Chrzanowski, both of Erie, Pa.
Laurie was raised on the lower east side of Erie until her move to Florida in 2012. She loved living in Florida and her "happy place" was Clearwater Beach, where she would always take friends and family to when they visited her. Her favorite spots in Clearwater were the restaurant Salt Cracker Fish Camp and the bar Shipwreck.
Laurie loved riding "Betsy" her 1983 Low Rider Shovel Head Harley Davidson, loved sloths, her Chuck sneakers, her tattoos, the color green, reading books by the author Anne Rice and her favorite beer Angry Orchard.
Grandma Chrzanowski would always say, "Laurie never let the grass grow under her feet." She loved to travel, was a free spirit and would light up a room with her personality and loudness. She would give you a hug if she knew you for years or just met you. She was adventurous and was up for any kind of shenanigans that come across her path.
Laurie was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Michael and Helen Chrzanowski and her maternal grandparents John and Gertrude Washok.
In addition to her parents, Laurie is survived by two sons Mark Ebisch and Dakota Caldwell, both of Erie, her beloved grandson Steven Caldwell, a sister Tracee Chrzanowski of Erie, a brother Joe Dewolf also of Erie, one nephew and many cousins.
Laurie touched so many lives from Pennsylvania to Florida and had so many friends and family that all loved her dearly and her love for them was returned unconditionally and passionately. She will be dearly and sadly missed by so many. FYF LAURIE
A memorial service will be held in Kissimmee, Florida and Erie, Pa., at a later date to be announced. Compassionate Crematory in Winter Springs, Fla. has been entrusted with Laurie.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 7, 2019