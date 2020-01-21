Home

Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
Laurie Ellen Wexler


1948 - 2020
Laurie Ellen Wexler Obituary
Laurie Ellen Wexler, age 71, of Erie, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020, at her residence.

She was born December 29, 1948, in Erie, daughter of Estelle Weiss Wexler, of Atlanta, Ga., and the late

Sidney T. Wexler.

Laurie was a resident of the Gertrude A. Barber Center for most of her life and they took wonderful care of her.

She had great friends and caregivers there over the years, including her primary caregiver and friend, Sue Thompson.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by a sister, Carol Ross of San Francisco, Calif.; two brothers, Dr. Donald Wexler of Lutz, Florida and Howard Wexler of Atlanta, Ga.; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may attend a funeral service on Wednesday, at 10:30 a.m. at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th St., followed by burial in CBS Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Gertrude A. Barber National Institute, 136 East Ave., Erie, PA 16507.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 21, 2020
