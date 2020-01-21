|
Laurie Ellen Wexler, age 71, of Erie, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020, at her residence.
She was born December 29, 1948, in Erie, daughter of Estelle Weiss Wexler, of Atlanta, Ga., and the late
Sidney T. Wexler.
Laurie was a resident of the Gertrude A. Barber Center for most of her life and they took wonderful care of her.
She had great friends and caregivers there over the years, including her primary caregiver and friend, Sue Thompson.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by a sister, Carol Ross of San Francisco, Calif.; two brothers, Dr. Donald Wexler of Lutz, Florida and Howard Wexler of Atlanta, Ga.; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may attend a funeral service on Wednesday, at 10:30 a.m. at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th St., followed by burial in CBS Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Gertrude A. Barber National Institute, 136 East Ave., Erie, PA 16507.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 21, 2020