Laurie Lu Sheldrake Showman went to the Lord at home, surrounded by her family and friends, on September 12, 2019. Laurie was born on July 17, 1953, at home, to Jean Anderson Davis and Richard Sheldrake.
Laurie is lovingly remembered by her husband of 39 years, Gary John Showman. Gary truly misses his best friend, Laurie Lu.
She is also loved and survived by her son, Deke Andrew Showman (Jennifer); and grandchildren, Eli, Elsa, and Esther. She is missed by her mother, Jean Davis; brothers, Clair Lee Sheldrake, Sean Sheldrake (Jennifer), and Jim Sheldrake (Cathy) and Rick Showman (Bonnie); sisters, Meg Larson (Ron), Holly Borland (Mike) and Joy Grieshober; her nephews and nieces, Holly Wellington (Tom), John Albrecht, Taylor Grieshober, Clayton Showman (Lynette), Haley Atkins (Tony), Spencer Larson, Richard Borland, and Georgiana Borland; grandnieces and grandnephew; her best friends, Kathy Davies and Sandy Johnson; and her faithful Australian Cattle dog, Matey.
Laurie was preceded in death by her father, Richard Sheldrake; stepfather, Richard O. Davis; sister-in-law, Melanie Dawn Sheldrake; and nephew, Keith Hazard Sheldrake.
Laurie graduated from General McLane High School in 1971. She graduated from Edinboro State College in 1976 with a Bachelors of Arts degree in Elementary Education. During college, Laurie completed her student teaching in Honduras and was fluent in Spanish. She grew to love Latin America and continued to travel there throughout her life.
From 1976 to 1981, Laurie was a field director for the Girl Scouts and the camp director at Birdsall Edy in Warren, Pa.
Laurie married Gary Showman on September 27, 1980. They lived on a farm on Draketown Road in Edinboro, that has been in the Showman family since the 1800s. She loved the outdoors, land, animals, and farming. Gary and Laurie were dairy farmers and ventured into artisan cheese making. She was also General Manager at Mountainview Ski Area for several year and tax collector for Washington Township.
She was a great friend to the girls in the Cosmic Card Club. She was part of the club for over 35 years.
Laurie was able to make any chore fun. Whether cleaning the barn or putting up hay, it was just so fun to be with her.
She was laid to rest by family and friends at Draketown Cemetery on September 12, 2019. There will be a memorial service and dinner at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Draketown Christian Church. Memorials may be made to .
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 15, 2019