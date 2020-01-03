Home

Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Teresa Catholic Church
9 Third Ave.
Union City, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Teresa Catholic Church
9 Third Ave.
Union City, PA
Lavada A. Peterson


1941 - 2019
Lavada A. Peterson Obituary
Lavada A. Peterson, 78, of Highland Drive, Union City, died on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Corry Manor, following a lengthy illness. She was born on March 10, 1941, in Erie, the daughter of the late Ralph and Loretta Mosher Peterson.

Lavada resided in Union City most of her life, graduating from Union City High School in the class of 1959. She was employed by Molded Fiberglass Co (MFG), Union City, as an assembler.

She was a member of St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church in Union City most of her life.

Lavada is survived by her son, Phillip N. Peterson of Union City and two brothers, Gene Peterson and his wife Gwen of Waterford and John Peterson of Florida.,

Friends may call at St. Teresa Catholic Church, 9 Third Ave., Union City, on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of a Mass of Christian Burial at noon with Father D. G. Davis, III, celebrant.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 3, 2020
