LaVelt Ted Johnson, age 39, of Winder, Georgia, passed away at St. Vincent Hospital, in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
He was born in Gary, Indiana, on July 29,1980, a son to Vita Johnson-Young.
After graduation from Penn Foster in Scranton, Pennsylvania, LaVelt became a Jack-of-all-trades. LaVelt loved working with his hands, automotive, carpentry, and landscaping. When he completed his projects, he was proud of his accomplishments. (Now he had bragging rights to his siblings.) LaVelt was a friend to all he met. He was very generous; if he had it, you did. No questions asked. LaVelt was good at seeing a matter clearly and mediated to resolve so all parties still had dignity and did the right thing. He looked for the silver lining, was a good listener, and was an encouraging friend to the downhearted.
His cousin, Burt was like a brother. Those who knew them said they argued like a husband and wife. It was hilarious to see. He had a great sense of humor. We will especially miss his accents.
LaVelt was a great father. The kind that put in the work. Up all night when they are sick, doctor's appointments, pick-up and drop-offs, cooking, cleaning, and laundry... you name it, he did just as a father should. They would fall asleep on his chest.
Although he was not one of Jehovah's Witnesses, he valued the opportunity to observe the memorial, even this year streaming. He said this was the most important day of the year.
LaVelt had special people in his life: his sister, Helen; cousins, Sherree, Burt, and Will, who he affectionately called his oldest son; a cousin, Q, who said LaVelt saved his life, and Anthony; aunties Scertia, Aldonia, Tedra, and Sherry; and uncles Robert, Rodney, Craig, Roosevelt (deceased) Ted.
LaVelt was preceded in death by his two brothers, Brandon and Michael Allen.
He was survived by his mother, Vita Johnson-Young (Eric Young), of Atlanta, Georgia; stepfather, Michael Allen; grandparents, Robert and Doris Johnson, of Erie, Pennsylvania; former wife, Sandy Chapman; children, LaToya (Dangleo Greer), Janee Johnson, David Johnson, Yaquan Johnson, Brianna Weiner Johnson-Young; Sincere Weiner Johnson-Young, all of Georgia, Queen Barnes and Janovah Barnes, of Erie, Pennsylvania; and honorary daughter, MyYounnah William, of Erie.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services Inc., 602 W. 10th St., Erie, PA 16502. A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., which can be viewed by the public at www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesAndCrematoryInc. CDC guidelines will be followed. Mr. L. Reed Heald will speak.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
He was born in Gary, Indiana, on July 29,1980, a son to Vita Johnson-Young.
After graduation from Penn Foster in Scranton, Pennsylvania, LaVelt became a Jack-of-all-trades. LaVelt loved working with his hands, automotive, carpentry, and landscaping. When he completed his projects, he was proud of his accomplishments. (Now he had bragging rights to his siblings.) LaVelt was a friend to all he met. He was very generous; if he had it, you did. No questions asked. LaVelt was good at seeing a matter clearly and mediated to resolve so all parties still had dignity and did the right thing. He looked for the silver lining, was a good listener, and was an encouraging friend to the downhearted.
His cousin, Burt was like a brother. Those who knew them said they argued like a husband and wife. It was hilarious to see. He had a great sense of humor. We will especially miss his accents.
LaVelt was a great father. The kind that put in the work. Up all night when they are sick, doctor's appointments, pick-up and drop-offs, cooking, cleaning, and laundry... you name it, he did just as a father should. They would fall asleep on his chest.
Although he was not one of Jehovah's Witnesses, he valued the opportunity to observe the memorial, even this year streaming. He said this was the most important day of the year.
LaVelt had special people in his life: his sister, Helen; cousins, Sherree, Burt, and Will, who he affectionately called his oldest son; a cousin, Q, who said LaVelt saved his life, and Anthony; aunties Scertia, Aldonia, Tedra, and Sherry; and uncles Robert, Rodney, Craig, Roosevelt (deceased) Ted.
LaVelt was preceded in death by his two brothers, Brandon and Michael Allen.
He was survived by his mother, Vita Johnson-Young (Eric Young), of Atlanta, Georgia; stepfather, Michael Allen; grandparents, Robert and Doris Johnson, of Erie, Pennsylvania; former wife, Sandy Chapman; children, LaToya (Dangleo Greer), Janee Johnson, David Johnson, Yaquan Johnson, Brianna Weiner Johnson-Young; Sincere Weiner Johnson-Young, all of Georgia, Queen Barnes and Janovah Barnes, of Erie, Pennsylvania; and honorary daughter, MyYounnah William, of Erie.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services Inc., 602 W. 10th St., Erie, PA 16502. A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., which can be viewed by the public at www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesAndCrematoryInc. CDC guidelines will be followed. Mr. L. Reed Heald will speak.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 7, 2020.