LaVerne Carver, age 97, born on February 25, 1922, passed to her eternal home on July 10, 2019 in Corona Del Mar, California. Daughter of Michael Angelotti and Marion (Veit) Angelotti.
LaVerne graduated from Academy High School in 1941 and married Francis William "Bill" Specht in 1942. They had three children: William Carver (Helen) of Corona Del Mar, California; Gary Carver (Cheryl) of Erie; and Jeanne Krueger (Keith) of North Fort Myers, Florida.
After Bills' death in 1951, LaVerne married Louis W. Carver in 1954, who preceded her in death in 2015.
In addition to her children, she is survived by nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Friends are welcomed to joint the family for a memorial Mass and Celebration of Her Life at Our Lady of Peach Church, 2401 West 38th, Erie, PA at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, which will be preceded by a reception at the Church at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery on West Lake Road.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be made to the Emmaus Soup Kitchen, 218 West 11 Street, Erie, PA 16503.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 18, 2019