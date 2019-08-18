Home

Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Peach Church
2401 West 38th
Erie, PA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Peach Church
2401 West 38th
Erie, PA
View Map
LaVerne Carver


1922 - 2019
LaVerne Carver Obituary
LaVerne Carver, age 97, born on February 25, 1922, passed to her eternal home on July 10, 2019 in Corona Del Mar, California. Daughter of Michael Angelotti and Marion (Veit) Angelotti.

LaVerne graduated from Academy High School in 1941 and married Francis William "Bill" Specht in 1942. They had three children: William Carver (Helen) of Corona Del Mar, California; Gary Carver (Cheryl) of Erie; and Jeanne Krueger (Keith) of North Fort Myers, Florida.

After Bills' death in 1951, LaVerne married Louis W. Carver in 1954, who preceded her in death in 2015.

In addition to her children, she is survived by nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Friends are welcomed to joint the family for a memorial Mass and Celebration of Her Life at Our Lady of Peach Church, 2401 West 38th, Erie, PA at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, which will be preceded by a reception at the Church at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery on West Lake Road.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be made to the Emmaus Soup Kitchen, 218 West 11 Street, Erie, PA 16503.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 18, 2019
Remember
