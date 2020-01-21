Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
St. Mary's Home at Asbury Ridge
4855 West Ridge Road
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
1:30 PM
St. Mary's Home at Asbury Ridge
4855 West Ridge Road
Lawrence E. Barger


1936 - 2020
Lawrence E. Barger Obituary
Lawrence E. Barger, age 83, of Millcreek Township, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at St. Mary's Home at Asbury Ridge. He was born in Warren, Pa., on June 6, 1936, the son of the late Lawrence C. and Mary B. (Smead) Barger.

Larry served in the United States Army and graduated from Gannon College in 1961. Larry was a partner and well-respected CPA with the Erie firm of Buseck, Barger, Bleil & Company, retiring in 2002. He was a past guest lecturer in accounting at Gannon University, was a past Vice-President of the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA) as well as a past president of the Erie Chapter of the PICPA. He also had been a member of the Presque Isle Rotary Club and was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jane Tanguy.

Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Patricia A. (Camp) Barger, two sons, Lawrence P. Barger and his partner Karen Bartling of Cranberry Township, Pa., and Thomas S. Barger and his wife Diane of Lansing, Mich., and two grandsons, Scott and Matthew Barger of Lansing, Mich. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.

Friends are invited to call at St. Mary's Home at Asbury Ridge, 4855 West Ridge Road, on Thursday from 12:30 p.m. until time of the funeral mass at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Mary's at Asbury Ridge. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 21, 2020
