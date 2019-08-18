|
Lawrence E. "Larry" Pieper, 86, of Edinboro, died on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Edinboro Manor. He was born at the family home on Eureka Road, in Franklin Township, on February 22, 1933, the son of the late Arnold and Cecelia Pieper.
Larry spent his entire life in Franklin Township. He worked as a mechanic and machinist, but was truly a jack of all trades. He worked for Marx Toys, R.R. Walker and Sons, Bucyrus Erie and Copes-Vulcan, to name a few.
Larry served in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Antietam as a machinist in the years following the Korean War. He was Justice of the Peace in Franklin Township, where he also served as Zoning Administrator. He was a Scout Master of Boy Scout Troop 145 of Franklin Center and a longstanding member of the Edinboro Chapter of IOOF. He was also a member of the Tri County Aces CB Radio Club, where his handle was "The Little Fiddler."
Larry was an accomplished musician. He and his wife, Joan, played countless round, square and polka dances, weddings, fairs and events as "Joan and the Hoedown Country Band" for over 60 years throughout the tri-state area.
Larry was a lifelong member of Franklin Center United Methodist Church. He and Joan ran the church's food tent at the Albion Fair for over 30 years. He also worked a family farm for most of his life, and the farm remains in the family today.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his stepmother, Edna Schening Pieper; and a stepbrother, John Schening.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Joan; two sons, Craig (Autumn) Pieper and Paul Pieper, both of Edinboro; two stepsisters, Joanne (Ray) Bush and Marilyn Morris; a step-sister-in-law, Nancy Schening; three grandchildren, Seth, Adam (Celeste) and Ethan (Rachel) Pieper; two step-grandchildren, Matthew McCaslin and Stephanie Sharp; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 210 Erie Street, Edinboro, on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Franklin Center United Methodist Church.
Burial will be in Edinboro Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Franklin Center United Methodist Church, 7471 Old State Road, Edinboro PA 16412. To send condolences, please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 18, 2019