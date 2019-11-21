|
Reverend Lawrence Evanoff, age 105, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at his residence in McKean. Rev. Evanoff was born July 28, 1914, the son of the late Lawrence and Agrepina Sofronov Evanoff.
Fr. Larry was the longtime pastor of the Russian Orthodox Old Believers Church of the Holy Trinity. Even at the age of 105, he conducted religious services and funerals. Father was also known to travel to Detroit and Marianna, Pa. to hold services for those congregations.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Fay Kaplanoff Evanoff and his siblings; Luke, Harry, Peter, Michael, Charles and Fred (Fritz) Evanoff along with Kilikaya Shalkovsky, Nellie Ferrick and Anne Gauriloff.
Rev. Evanoff is survived by his son Mark Evanoff and his wife Elizabeth and a daughter, Diane Evanoff Kubicek and her husband William. He is the grandfather of Mark J. Evanoff, Kathleen Horvath and her husband Nicholas, Daniel Evanoff, Karen Zappia and her husband Joseph and Patricia Evanoff. Also surviving are great-grandchildren; Dianna, Ellie, Mallory, and Kiki Horvath and Barrett Evanoff. He is also survived by a sister, Anita Robson and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call at the Russian Orthodox Old Believers Church of the Holy Trinity, 227 Holland St., on Friday from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and are invited to attend Funeral Services there Saturday at 9:00 a.m. Burial will be in St. John the Divine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Church's Building fund.
Arrangements by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 21, 2019