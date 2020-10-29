1/1
Lawrence G. Bruce
1944 - 2020
Lawrence G. Bruce, 75, of Harborcreek, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at St. Vincent Health Center. He was born in Kittanning, Pa., on November 17, 1944, a son of the late Howard Householder and Alice Baum Neal.

Lawrence graduated from Saegertown High School and went on to serve in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He worked at GE as a pipefitter for many years. He was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church where he taught Sunday School for a number of years and was involved with the Boy Scouts when his sons were younger. He enjoyed muscle cars.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Rebecca Schepner Bruce; his brother, Jim Bruce; and his sister, Shirley Bruce.

Survivors include two sons, Kenneth Bruce of Harborcreek and Loren Bruce of Erie; his nephew, Richard Pyle (Lisa), whom he helped raise; and one grandson, Mason Bruce.

Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of services there at 12 noon. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. All Erie County Covid-19 guidelines will be adhered to.

Memorial contributions can be made to Bethesda Lutheran Services, 15487 State Rte 86, Meadville, PA 16335.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc.,
OCT
31
Service
12:00 PM
Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
